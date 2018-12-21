Let our presidential debate organisers bring in the new breed players with their revolutionary ideas on rebuilding Nigeria.

Banji Ojewale

“Let a hundred flowers bloom, and a hundred schools of thought contend” — Mao Tse Tung (1893-1976) founder of modern China

Organizing a presidential election debate to prepare us for informed choice in Nigeria’s poll in 2019 without the face of tomorrow is a failed enterprise from the takeoff point. Two of those capturing that future, Tope Fasua of Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC) are among those being shut out of the debate.

That amounts to denying the future a say in our affairs. That’s disastrous, because a loss of those who stand for the next generation and a vote for the jaded geriatric age is a dirge for democracy and society.

The Nigeria Election Debate Group (NEDG) and its electronic media partners, Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON), are shortchanging the people by aligning with the establishment forces to disallow these renaissance politicians a voice.

By restricting the debate, largely, to the old school of Muhammadu Buhari of All Peoples Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), NEDG/BON are limiting the capacity for a critical gauge and robust intellectual combat necessary to arrive at the right material for leadership and governance.

They are also saying we must always pick our leaders from among those who have been ruling us. But these have failed us repeatedly and can’t be trusted to reinvent themselves.

If a person has ruined you a thousand and one times in the past in joint business ventures, and returns with the same bag of tricks asking for a chance to run another deal with you, what are the odds in your favour that you would be alive to tell the story of the raw deal you would get from him? What is the guarantee he won’t move you to the next level of fatal perfidy and knavery?