From Ajiri Daniels, Abuja

The UN-SDGs Youth Nigeria Office has launched a partnership initiative with the National Association of Uniform Voluntary Organisation (NAUVO) focused on prioritising and achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

The initiative, according to the SDG Youth forum, is aimed at building a robust Public Private Partnership (PPP) with strategic youth organisations and civil society bodies in Nigeria to prioritise and achieve the SDGs.

The one-day event which held on Friday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja also sought to advocate for a more sustainable world by spreading vital information about climate change, supporting alternative energy research and protecting the environment, encouraging sustainable trade and consumption, and promoting more equal and sustainable lifestyles.

Speaking during the launch of the initiative, the Country Representative of UN- SDGs Youth Nigeria, Engr. Ifeanyi Uzoh, expressed optimism that the partnership deal will enhance the ability of youth leaders and youth groups to localize the sustainable development goals in their communities whilst also developing policies and programmes that will enable young people to lead and thrive.

He explained that the five important areas of focus identified by the UN-SDGs are People, Planet, Prosperity, Peace, and Partnership, all of which will be made more practicable and attainable by a strategic partnership with the Uniform Youth Organisations.

“The essence of today’s event is to sign a partnership agreement between the SDG Youth Office and the National Association of Uniform Voluntary Organization (NAUVO) – that is, The Boys Scout, Girls Guide, Peace Corps of Nigeria, Royal Rangers International, and all the other Voluntary Youth Organisations that put on uniforms in Nigeria.

“This partnership initiative is geared towards executing five important projects that has to do with promoting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Additionally, we have been able to set up a Central Planning Committee that will pilot the execution of these projects, starting from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and then, to the 36 states of the Federation.

“The Partnership activities include: Establishment of SDG Clubs in Secondary Schools, SDG YOUTH Sports Festival for Secondary Schools, Miss SDG Youth Nigeria, End Gender Violence now, and the Menstrual Hygiene Project. These projects will help to drive the advocacy aspect of the SDG in Nigeria as well as the evaluation, implementation and monitoring of the projects,” Uzoh explained.

Also speaking, the National Coordinator of NAUVO, Amb. Abraham Kwaghfar gave a brief background of the organization. He said the National Association of Uniform Voluntary Organization was established in 2018 to serve as a rallying platform for all Uniform Voluntary Organizations towards greater synergy and national progress.

He noted that the Partnership initiative with the SDG Youth forum, was a timely and welcomed development, adding that the initiative will lead to greater synergy and productivity amongst the uniform organisations.

Amb. Kwaghfar also used the opportunity to call on the Federal Government and President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Peace Corps Bill. He said the signing of the Bill will provide job opportunities and stem the tides of widespread insecurity across the country.

He said: “We want to use this opportunity to call on the Federal Government, particularly Mr. President, to do all within his power to sign our appeal that is before his table; that is, the Nigeria Peace Corps Bill. We strongly believe that if the Bill is signed, many of our members and sister-organisations will benefit from it. It will reduce crime and create job opportunities.”

Other highlights of the event were the signing of the Partnership agreement between SDG-Youth and NAUVO, Inauguration of a Central Project Committee and Special Recognition of UN-Habitat Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Raymond Edoh.

Speaking shortly after receiving the Award of Recognition, Dr. Edoh expressed hopes that the signing of the partnership deal would lead to better coordination and synergy amongst the uniform organisations and make it easier to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals at the grassroot levels.

He further expressed gratitude to the organisers of the event, particularly the SDG-Youth forum for the unique distinction given to him.

“The award means a lot to me because when you are recognised in this manner it means that people are seeing what you are doing and they appreciate you. This award will spur me into greater exploits and community service,” Dr. Edoh said.