…..call Soludo not to abandon airport road construction

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A United Nations (UN) Eminent Peace Ambassador, Ikenna Offor has expressed concern over the deplorable state of the Umueri airport road in Anambra East local government area of Anambra State.

He made the call on his way back to UK enroute the newly built Anambra State airport, appealed to Anambra state government and authorities concerned not to abandon that important route to the airport.

The UK based Agro innovative expert in a statement said that driving straight to the newly built Anambra State cargo/passenger airport through Umeri route which happens to be the shortest route to the only functional airport in Anambra State was quite a disappointing experience. said a global diplomat.

According to the global diplomat, at the time he travelled through the seemingly abandoned road said to be the shortest route to the only Anambra State passenger/cargo airport, “there was no sign of road work or earth moving Equipments at that road, yet we’re almost in full rainy season.

“Giving the social economic relevance of this road, he challenged the gentlemen and women of the forth- estate of the relm, as watch dogs of the society to investigate and report accordingly for general good”.

He lamented that relevant authorities are probably not quite aware of the deplorable state of that road given the current Anambra state administration positive drive in infrastructural development aimed at attracting both internal and external investors to the state tagged “the light of the nation”.

“As first point of contact for all (investors/potential investors and others) coming to Anambra by air, this Umueri airport road presumably under construction shouldn’t be delayed anymore in order not to be completely washed away this rainy season.

“When completed, this quite important Umueri airport road will obviously assist in addressing a number of socio-economic and security challenges in Anambra state.

“This in turn will also help in driving current administration endeavour in all fronts aimed at ensuring a sustainable peace and development in the State and the nation at large” Offor stated.