From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Youths from Ugbokpo, headquarters of Apa Local Government Area of Benue state, has blocked the Otukpo/Oweto/Abuja federal highway protesting the incessant killings of their people by suspected herdsmen.

Our correspondent gathered that the protesters were irked by the killing of over 52 people by the suspected herders within Benue South Senatorial District in the past three days, particularly in Apa and Otukpo LGAs of the state.

Recalled that on Monday,2nd April, 2023, three people were reportedly killed at Igbobi in Apa LGA while 49 persons were massacred on Tuesday and Wednesday by the herders Umogidi in Entekpa ward of Otukpo LGA.

A source from the community who doesn’t want to be named said the youths blocked the highway early as 10 am on Friday disrupting vehicular movement for hours as they refused to be cleared except they were addressed by relevant authorities.

A resident who identified himself as Adah Ocholi said, “Commuters coming from the southern part of the country and heading towards Abuja and those coming from Abuja and heading to Otukpo and southern parts of the country were stranded for hours.

Confirming the protest, Chairman of Apa LGA, Patricia Amali said the protest was peaceful until hoodlums later hijacked it.

Mrs Amali said that the situation would have gotten out of hand but for the prompt intervention of security operatives.

Speaking to journalists on phone, Amali said

“Yes, there was a protest by some youths in Ugbokpo this morning because of the killings in our area.

“Initially, the protest was peaceful but along the line, things changed and this made me to involve policemen and soldiers who later dispersed them,” she said.

Meanwhile, Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom, has called on residents to be calm and vigilant to ward off such attacks in future.

Ortom made the call at Adoka Centre, where he visited the displaced person from the attack and also at Umogidi, the scene of the killings.

Governor Ortom, who was represented by his deputy, Engr. Benson Abounu, in company of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Lt. Col. Paul Hemba (rtd), took a tour of the deserted community,mwherenthey were shown fresh graves of those killed by the herdsmen.

The Governor lamented the unending killing of Benue people by the herdsmen militia and the inability of security agencies to curtail the menace of the armed herdsmen.

While calling for calm and restraint, Governor Ortom said the people should be security conscious and remain ever vigilant to avoid being killed like chickens.

Chairman of Otukpo LGA, an indigene of Umogidi, Hon. Bako Ejeh, whose biological son, brother-in-law, and nephew were killed by the herdsmen, told Governor Ortom that the Wednesday killings took place after they had buried the three of their relatives who was earlier killed on Tuesday by the terrorist herdsmen.

He disclosed that they had no problems with the herdsmen, and wondered why they attacked his people in such a gruesome manner.

He appreciated the state government for responding immediately to their distress calls. urged security agencies to show their presence in the area to check the menace of herdsmen activities .

During the visit to Umogidi, a 45-year housewife, Ene Ujah, who was believed to have been killed with others, having not been seen for 4 days was discovered.