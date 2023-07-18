By Sunday Ani

The Umueri Royal cabinet has condemned attempts by a few executive members of the Umueri General Assembly (UGA) to cause division in the community and warned the trouble makers to stop their illegal activities or face dire consequences.

Recall that some members of the UGA executive had last week paraded a document which they claimed was a vote of no confidence passed on the President General of UGA, Ambassador John Metchie and his deputy.

But in quick response, majority of the UGA executive members passed a vote of confidence on Amb. Metchie and his deputy, and declared the purported vote of no confidence as illegal, adding that the purveyors were jokers who had no mandate of the people.

In the same vein, many organisations, including Umueri elders, women, youths and others have written several letters and petitions to the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, condemning the said trouble makers and reaffirming their support and solidarity with Metchie and his team, while listing the leadership’s various achievements recorded barely one year and three months in office.

But, rising from an emergency meeting on Sunday, the Umueri Royal Cabinet said it has waded into the matter and taken some decisions to bring lasting peace to the community.

A communiqué signed by the Secretary, Umueri Royal Cabinet, Princess Ngozi Okoye (Adaigbo), the Cabinet said the factional UGA executive acted illegally by parading a purported vote of no confidence without consultation with the Rotal Cabinet and Elders in Council.

It also frowned at the media attacks on PG Metchie and Igwe Benneth Emeka, and warned perpetrators to stop such activities with immediate effect to avoid incurring severe consequences, including legal action against any person that repeats such.

The Royal Cabinet also set up a four-man committee to met with PG Metchie with a view to finding lasting peace in the community.

Part of the communiqué said: “We the Umueri Royal cabinet and Ndi Ichies have waded into this matter after a high level meeting held on Sunday July 16, 2023. We have discussed and agreed as follows:

“That the publication and vote of no confidence in the Umueri President General by nine UGA executives without first consulting the cabinet and Ndi Ichies is condemned

“That all the insults and defamation on the person of Igwe Okebo II and PG Metchie is an affront on Umueri as a whole and should stop immediately

“That all other write ups in all WhatsApp platforms of Umueri, including villages and print media should cease henceforth.

“Additionally, Umueri has no autonomous status yet, so any person or quarter parading himself or themselves as Igwe is impersonating and should be charged as such accordingly with immediate effect in the court of law.

“That any person found or caught or seen in contravention of the above, shall be prosecuted without further warning.

” That four subcommittees led by High Chief Egbema shall meet with PG Chief Johnny Metchie on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 as a matter of urgency towards resolution of the crisis.

“We assure everybody of a positive intervention in the matter.”