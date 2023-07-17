Offers career outreach for young students

From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) has rolled out several programmes including free medical and surgical services to people to mark its 40 years of existence.

Chief Medical Director (CMD), Prof. Ahmed Ahidjo disclosed this on Monday at a press briefing in Maiduguri to kick-start activities lined up for the commemoration of the hospital’s existence.

“As part of the celebration, the hospital is organising a free medical and surgical outreach in Maiduguri,” Ahidjo announced.

He said the free surgical operation will accommodate those screened and diagnosed for various surgical conditions. The hospital will give free drugs and medication to all patients who come for the medical and surgical services, he explained.

The CMD also disclosed that a career outreach was also scheduled for secondary school students to encourage those willing to go into medical field. “It is intended to catch them young,” he explained.

Eastablished on 23rd July, 1983 as a teaching hospital, UMTH’s mandate was to provide medical services to people in the northeast, conduct researches in medical field and train medical personnel.

UMTH started as a specialists hospital and later as a medical college until it metamorphosed into a teaching hospital status, a brief by the hospital shows.

The CMD said the hospital has grown from its 300 bed capacity to 1200, with more facilities including trauma and cancer centres, expansion of the theatre and other medical offices.