JOE EFFIONG, UYO

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has expressed the solidarity of the people of the State with Nigeria’s national team, the Super Eagles, assuring them of hospitality of the State in their Sunday’s African Cup of Nations qualifier against the Falcon And Parrot of Sao Tomé and Principe .

Welcoming the team camped at Four Point by Sheraton Hotel, Ikot Ekpene to the state on Thursday, the governor assured them of security and safety in the state.

The governor congratulated the players on making it to the national team and encouraged them to play their best to make the country proud, assuring that he would continue to show solidarity with the team throughout their stay.

He noted that football remains a major unifier in the country, describing it as an exemplary sport that is worthy of emulation by others including politicians.

“We welcome you very warmly to our state. As a matter of fact, this is one of the beauty of football as it brings all of us together as Nigerians, and then brings all of our players from their different clubs as they put on the Nigerian jerseys and the Nigerian spirit.

“Such a warm fantasy, the cooperation, the unity that exists when you get out there in the field, playing as a Nation. That’s where politicians should learn from what you guys are doing by just flying the Nigerian flag, even though you are from different clubs,” he stated .

Governor Eno thanked the Nigerian Football Federation, NFF, for choosing Uyo as venue for the Super Eagles’ home encounter, among the numerous cities in the country.

This, he stressed, the state does not take for granted as it wouldl bring the world’s attention to Akwa Ibom within the period.

“So I thought I need to give it the attention it deserves by coming down here personally to welcome you, see how you are doing and see what we can do to ensure that you are in the right state of mind to win the march on Sunday”, he added, clarifying that Ikot Ekpene, where they camp, is less than 10 minutes to the venue of the match and that the state can boast of excellent road infrastructure that guarantees such convenience .

The NFF deputy secretary general and leader of the Super Eagles contingent, Dr. Emmanuel Ikpeme thanked Governor Umo Eno for the warm reception accorded the team since their arrival in the state and expressed appreciation to the governor for showing deep concern to the team by visiting them in camp soon after their arrival in the state.

He was optimistic that the team would continue to enjoy such warm welcome in Uyo in subsequent home matches as it prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Head Coach of the Super Eagles Team, José Peseiro and Captain of the Team, William-Troost Ekong in their remarks, appreciated the Akwa Ibom State Government for the hospitality the team has enjoyed in the state and made a presentation, on behalf of the team to Governor Umo Eno.