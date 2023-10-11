From Joe Effiong , Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor Pastor Umo Eno has advocated a liaison of traditional institutions in the country to pioneer a new vista of national unity that will promote commerce and industry among the various regions of the country.

Governor Eno made the advocacy during his interaction Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, who, in company with Oku Ibom Ibibio, the Supreme Monarch of Ibibio race worldwide, Ntenyin Solomon Etuk, called on him at his office, Government House, Uyo.

The governor conveyed delight of the government and people of the state to host the emir, hoping that the visit would reinforce mutual relationship between Akwa Ibom and Kano states in terms of trade and commerce, as well as cultural ties between their traditional institutions.

He said , “Your highness, your visit is a rare and royal visit and we don’t take it for granted. On behalf of the Government and people of Akwa Ibom State, I thank you for honouring us with your esteem presence here in our exco chamber and indeed our state.”

He urged traditional leaders of the two states to ensure mutual harmony among people across the cultural and religious lines, assuring of the security and safety of the people residing in the State.

Governor Eno expressed appreciation for the support he enjoyed from the Hausa community during the last general elections and reassured of his commitment to fulfilling his campaign promise of appointing aides from the Arewa and other communities of non-indigenes resident in the state.

This, he explained , is intended to ensure a link between the government and communities of non-indigenes in the state, stressing that the gesture would set the template for building a modern Nigeria.

“I pray that this visit will continue to cement the relationship among the States and all of our brothers from the Arewa Community particularly between our traditional class. I pray this should be a strong bridge that our traditional rulers can also explore and do business with the ancient city of Kano.

“I assure you that we will continue together in harmony with all Nigerians who are here to do business in Akwa Ibom. All we ask is that they just follow the simple culture of the people, respect the culture and the laws of the land and they are guaranteed safety at any time”.

Earlier, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Bayero, congratulated Governor Umo Eno on his victory in the last elections and lauded his good leadership strides which he stressed is evident in the visible development in the state.

He also paid tributes to the past leaders of the State for their contributions to the State’s development.

Emir Bayero hinted that his visit was the first official visit to Akwa Ibom and expressed optimism that his coming would enhance mutually beneficial sociocultural and economic ties between Akwa Ibom and Kano which he described as the historic centre of commerce in Northern Nigeria and entire West Africa.

Before visiting the, governor, Alhaji Bayero had already paid a courtesy visit to the Oku Ibom Ibibio, Ntenyin Solom Etuk, who is the President of the Supreme Council of Akwa Ibom Traditional Rulers Council, at where they exchanged ideas on on unity, sociocultural and economic well-being of the nation.