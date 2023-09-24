From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his inclusivity approach to governance, stressing that his recent gesture of carrying along state governors across party lines to the just concluded 78th General Assembly of the United Nations in New York, USA, has brought about renewed approach to governance in the country.

Governor Eno who spoke with journalists on his return to the state from the trip, said his participation at the UN summit afforded him an exposure to learn as well as market the state.

He appreciated President Tinubu’s fatherly disposition in piloting affairs of the country, saying that the president has brought to bear his depth of understanding and experience in politics.

Governor Eno said: “This President is a father. He has been in politics long enough. He understands the dynamics that he has to put everyone together; that we must come to the table; we may be children from different mothers, but same father and it’s the responsibility of the father to bring everyone together.

“Let me thank Mr President for the opportunity he has afforded me, the exposure to learn as well as market Akwa Ibom. I don’t take this for granted.”

Reiterating his confidence in the leadership model of the President Tinubu led-Federal Government, Governor Eno posited that the inclusivity model is already yielding positive results for his administration.

He said the warm reception accorded guests for the National Assembly Leadership Retreat was to strengthen the unity and faith in the National Assembly as Nigeria’s symbol of democracy.

On his interactions with potential investors, Governor Eno said: “We are hopeful and happy with what we have seen and heard, and we are hopeful.

“We have made some contacts that we will follow up on the need and we trust God to help us bring investors back home.”