…as Sampson plays safe on who to support for senate president

JOE EFFIONG, UYO

The governor-elect of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Umo Enpo has commended the senator-elect for Akwa Ibom South (Eket) senatorial district, Dr Ekong Sampson for setting up a thinktank that would advise him on how best to provide quality representation to the people..

Eno who made a cameo appearance at the inaugural meeting of the committee officially known as Public and Policy Analysis Committee and headed by Prof Etie-Ben Akpan, said it was very thoughtful to have such a committee even before the senator-elect is inaugurated so as to have a clear direction of the expectations of the constituents.

“Some of us will tap from this committee; and where necessary, the committee will as well work for the entire state.

“It gives me joy to see an innovation such as this. It means that from day one, we must hit the ground running. We will be open to a broad-based engagement.

“The new Akwa Ibom is such that would engage.all manner of people with ideas irrespective of political affiliation so that we can serve the people well.”The governor-elect said.

On ;part, Dr Sampson said the 30-man Public and Policy Analysis Committee would serve as a major advisory body to give him direction in the Senate.

“And by the time you see the calibre of members in this committee you will respect Akwa Ibom South and Akwa Ibom state. They represent the very best that you can see.

‘But I still need people to advise me because knowledge is a pool. You are stronger when you drink from that pool and this explains why this committee is in place, to advise me.

“I appreciate the weight of my responsibilities as a senator going to speak for Akwa Ibom South which comprises 12 local government areas, the largest in the state if not in the South-South, a very engaging mix and diversities.

“We have the Oro, the Ibibios, the Obolos and we proudly host the longest shoreline in Nigeria. We have oil and gas, we have industries. Our potentials also create a challenge. Our challenge in terms of opportunities, security.

“So the committee will work closely with me in generating the type of inputs that will capture the needs of Akwa Ibom South. I am not the type of politician who disconnects once he assumes power. I try to connect with my people. With this committee I can never be lost”, he maintained.

On his choice of the next senate president, Sampson said he would have to consult with the state governor, political stakeholders and his constituents on who he would support,

He said it was too early to start talking about who will be the next Senate President, adding that emphasis should be on providing quality legislative representation that would benefit Akwa Ibom people.

“You don’t need to start discussing now who will be the next Senate President. What I want to discuss now is how can I succeed as a Senator; how can I make my people proud?

“When we go to Abuja we are going to choose who will become our next Senate President. But before I do that I will consult my governor, I will consult with stakeholders and those who sent me to Abuja before I make my choice as to who I will support for Senate President”, he said. ENDS