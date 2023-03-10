by Philip Nwosu

The PDP Governorship candidate in Sokoto State, Mallam Saidu Umar FCNA (Mallam Ubandoman Sokoto) joined other Governorship candidates in the State to attend the consultative meeting ahead of the Governorship polls.

The meeting convened by the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III CFR, Mni held at his palace was aimed at discussions among political leaders that will usher in sincere commitments to walk the path of peace during and after the elections.

During the meeting, Sultan Sa’ad admonished the political parties and their candidates to eschew the path of violence, saying the winner destined by God has unknowingly emerged. “Elections will come and go but, Sokoto and our brotherhood remain”.

The Spiritual leader advised the winners to be magnanimous in victory while losers must be gracious in defeat.

Speaking to the journalists, the PDP Governorship candidate, Mallam Saidu Umar said that his party’s presence at the meeting was a reaffirmation of violence-free elections, expressing that his campaign is on the crest of non-violence.

He however said they welcomed the Sultan’s sermon of embracing peaceful elections and accepting in good faith the eventual winner. He said already Almighty Allah had ordained the new Governor of Sokoto State, and it’s His will that the chosen one should not be known until the process of election.

Umar attended the meeting with his running mate, Hon Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa, PDP Sokoto State Chairman, Hon Bello Aliyu Goronyo.