From Chijioke Agwu,Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Goverment has dismissed as false and misleading reports in some section of the media claiming that Governor Umahi’s convoy was involved in an auto crash Tuesday evening.

Special Assistant (SA) to Governor Umahi on Media and Strategy, Chuks Okoh, told our Correspondent on phone that the report is false.

Three persons were injured when a Sienna bus rammed into a motorcycle along Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, Onueke, Ebonyi State on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred while billionaire businesses man, Arthur Eze and Ebonyi Deputy Governor, Kelechi Igwe, were returning from the Airport.

Arthur Eze was in Ebonyi to commission Abaomege Fyover in Onicha Local Goverment Area which was named after him by the Umahi’s administration.

The business man and Ebonyi Deputy Governor were returning from the Airport after accompanying Governor Umahi to the Airport enroute Abuja when the incident occurred.

It was not however clear if the Sienna bus was part of the Arthur Eze or Ebonyi Deputy Governor’s convoy.

But an eyewitness who pleaded for anonymity said nobody died from the accident.

“Nobody died from the accident. But there was a crash. A Sienna bus rammed into a motorcycle that was coming out from a track road along the airport road.

“It happened when Arthur Eze and Ebonyi Deputy Governor, Kelechi Igwe, were coming back from the Airport.

“They stopped and checked on the people. Nobody died. Arthur and the Deputy Governor directed that the injured people should be taken to the hospital for treatment, and then left.

But in a reaction, Okoh, said the accident had nothing to do with the Governor’s convoy.

He said “as at the time the incident reportedly happened, the Governor’s convoy was yet to leave the Airport premises. The Governor’s convoy was not involved in any accident”