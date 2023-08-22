•Uzodimma, Kalu say he’s S’East finest

From Magnus Eze, Abuja

Ebonyi State Governor, Ogbonna Nwifuru and former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, yesterday, assured Nigerians that Minister of Works, David Umahi, would not disappoint.

This is as eminent Nigerians from across the country extolled the former Governor of Ebonyi State, urging him to replicate what he did in the state in the aspect of infrastructure development at the national level.

Governors Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Ben Kalu, and National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, all spoke in that regard at a reception organised in Abuja for the former Ebonyi State Governor.

Other speakers including the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jubril, Chief Bisi Akande, and Senator Gbenga Daniel described Umahi’s appointment as one of the best placements by President Tinubu.

Nwifuru, on behalf of the government and people of Ebonyi State, thanked Tinubu for appointing their illustrious son and father, Minister of Works.

“I am assuring you that this is your best appointment. This man came to Ebonyi and transformed the whole state that we are proud to be called Abakaliki people,” the governor said.

Anyim who chaired the event said “To my dear brother, Engr. Dave Umahi, we urge you to go to the Federal Ministry of Works and conquer. For the guests, I assure you that Umahi as Minister of Works will not disappoint you.”

Uzodimma said: “Dave Umahi is one of our best, our brightest. We all know what he had done in Ebonyi State, that’s why the President has called him to replicate what he did in his state for Nigerians.”

For Ganduje, the celebration was worth the while because the celebrant had made his mark in the areas of peace building and infrastructure in Ebonyi State.

“There is no doubt that as an engineer with experience in construction and one who understands the intricacies of interjections in roads, the Ministry of Works will have the best of times,” he said.

Similarly, Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, represented by his deputy, Dr. Ibezim said Umahi was God-given gift, noting that “God has brought him to build and repair Nigeria.

He, however, sympathised new minister that he was appointed at a time that there was paucity funds to do the work.

Former Governor of Ogun State, Daniel said Umahi was one of the most colourful professionals in politics in the South East.

He said the senate saw his appointment as mixed blessing because he was their deputy leader and before he could settle down to do the work, he was again called to be minister.

Deputy Speaker Kalu urged Umahi to give the appointment his best shot because as one of the exports from the South East, the world was watching him.

Responding, Umahi thanked all who came to honour him and praised the president for finding him worthy to do the job.

The minister also praised his successor, Nwifuru for giving him all the support, while extending special gratitude to those who worked in him over the years in Ebonyi State.