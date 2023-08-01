From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Chairman of Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Ajah Chinonso, has commended President Bola Tinubu, for appointing the immediate past Governor of the State, Chief David Umahi,as minister designate.

Ajah who described Umahi’s appointment as a square peg in a square hole, noted that the Senator representing Ebonyi South Senatorial district will do well if given the Works portfolio.

He cited Umahi’s achievements in the area of infrastructure during his time as Governor of Ebonyi State to buttress his point.

He praised the state Governor, Francis Nwifuru, for the grand reception in honour of Umahi organized by the state government to mark his 60th birthday.

Aja stated this while addressing newsmen in Abakaliki.

He promised to continue to support the administration of Governor Nwifuru.

He further commended the state Governor for his decision to construct a road that leads to the residence of late Senator Anyim Ude, one of the founding fathers of the state and veteran Journalist who was laid to rest last week.

He also commended the Governor for the support he gave to late Ude family and that of the Presbyterian church Iyioji, Akaeze, Ivo local government area of the state where the late Ude worshipped until his death.