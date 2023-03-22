From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has officially declared his ambition to contest for the presidency of the Nigerian Senate.

Umahi declared his ambition in Abakaliki during the state executive council meeting.

He appealed to the President-Elect, the Vice President-Elect and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the presidency of the 10th Senate to the South East.

He also made a case for the party to zone the Speakership of the House of Representatives to the North West.

He argued that zoning the Senate Presidency to South East and the Speakership of the House of Representatives to North West will serve for inclusiveness and balance of power.

He called on the National Assembly to amend the rules of the Senate to enable first-time senators like himself to contest.