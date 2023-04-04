From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor Chief David Umahi has commiserated with Senator Orji Uzor Kalu over the sudden passing of his dear wife, Ifeoma.

Umahi who is also the Chairman, South East Governors’ Forum, described as unfortunate the abrupt departure of Mrs Kalu at a time her motherly support was needed by her amiable spouse in his service to the Nation.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Strategy, Chooks Okoh, Governor Umahi urged the former Governor of Abia State and the entire Orji Kalu family to bear the loss with fortitude and comportment.

He prayed that God grant the departed matriarch rest in his bosom.

“On behalf of my family, Government and good people of Ebonyi State, I condole with you my ally and Colleague Senator-elect, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on the unfortunate episode of the death of your beloved wife at a time like this,” the statement read.

“I want to assure you that our sincere thoughts are with you as we pray God Almighty to receive her soul and grant you the fortitude to bear her loss.”

Late Mrs Ifeoma Orji Uzor Kalu died at the age of 60 years recently in the United States.