In an exhilarating announcement, De9jaspirit Talent Hunt, Africa’s most exceptional talent show, is poised to open registration for Season 3 (2023 Edition). This eagerly awaited competition will once again welcome contestants from a diverse range of talents, including contortion, music, ball dancing, comedy, choreography, poetry, and more. As Nigeria’s biggest and best talent show, De9jaspirit provides a unique platform for young individuals from every corner of the nation to exhibit their skills to the world. Not only do participants have the opportunity to win prizes, but they also have the chance to gain recognition across Africa and beyond.

The previous seasons of this extraordinary talent hunt have been enormously successful. In the inaugural season (2021 Edition), Miss Constance Olatunde, a singer, claimed the coveted first prize, receiving a generous cash award of 7 Million Naira. Miss Constance has since become an accomplished artist, even recording a new single. The season also introduced The Chrisolyte Crew, a dance group that secured the first runner-up position, earning a cash prize of 3 Million Naira. Additionally, Emmanuel Ikebudu, a comedian, achieved the second runner-up spot, winning a cash prize of 2 Million Naira. These triumphs propelled the winners into the entertainment world in grand style.

The success of Season 2 (2022 Edition) surpassed all expectations. Esther Ugochi Kalu, known as “Ugee Royalty,” a gospel artist, claimed the first prize and was awarded not only a cash prize of 7 Million Naira but also a fully-paid five-day trip to Dubai and Kenya. Ibukunoluwa Oluwaseun, known as “Ibquake,” a spoken word artist, took the second runner-up position, receiving a cash prize of 3 Million Naira. Bassey Stephen Ernest, known as “Masterseb Comedian,” secured the second runner-up spot with a cash prize of 2 Million Naira. Additionally, the talent hunt awarded a weekly prize of 300 Thousand Naira for outstanding performances during the three-month show. The upcoming Season 3 promises to continue this tradition of excellence, offering contestants unparalleled opportunities and prizes.

De9jaspirit Talent Hunt Season 3 plans to elevate the stakes even further. The grand prize for this edition includes a remarkable cash sum of 10 Million Naira, a five-day all-expenses-paid trip to Kenya and Maldives, and an unexpected addition of a brand-new car. The second runner-up will walk away with a cash prize of 3 Million Naira, while the third runner-up will be awarded 2 Million Naira. Furthermore, a weekly prize of 300 Thousand Naira will be presented to contestants with the most outstanding performances. The show will progress through various stages, with participants advancing based on votes received. With live broadcasts and global streaming, contestants have the opportunity to gain recognition from individuals and brands worldwide.

To register for De9jaspirit Talent Hunt Season 3, aspiring contestants can conveniently access the DTH app, available on the Google Play Store for Android users and the Apple Store for iPhone users. The registration fee is set at N2,200, and the process will commence in June 2023. Screened contestants will then be invited for physical auditions. This unparalleled opportunity beckons talented African youths to showcase their abilities, gain popularity, and compete for substantial cash prizes while unlocking numerous opportunities. De9jaspirit Talent Hunt, a platform of limitless possibilities and abundant entertainment, awaits those bold enough to take the first step. The time to seize magnificent opportunities and prizes that one can only dream of is now.