President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has congratulated Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his election victory.

Zelenskyy, in a letter he personally signed, expressed gladness at the peaceful conduct of Nigerians general elections and particularly praised the victory of Tinubu, adding that his country was determined to further strengthen cooperation with Nigeria.

The Ukraine leader also extend invitation to the president-elect to visit Ukraine on a state visit as soon as he settles down in office after inauguration on May 29,.

He wrote: “Please accept my sincere congratulations on your election as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria!

Despite extremely difficult testing times, caused by the full-scale armed aggression of Russia against our State, Ukraine is determined to further strengthen cooperation with Nigeria at the bilateral level and within the framework of international organizations.

“We are grateful for your country’s support of the Resolution of the General Assembly of the United Nations Organization “Principles of the UN Charter underlying a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in Ukraine. I count on the active participation of Nigeria in its practical implementation.

We see the further provision of global food security, of which Ukraine was and remains a reliable guarantor at the global level, as an important direction of cooperation. The fulfillment of this task will be facilitated by the successful implementation of the Ukrainian initiative “Grain from Ukraine”, which is designed to significantly increase the supply of grain to African countries in order to prevent famine.

“Taking this opportunity, I invite you to pay an official visit to Ukraine at a time convenient for you. I am confident that your visit will strengthen the dialogue between our countries and contribute to the further consolidation of joint efforts of the international community aimed at solving the urgent challenges of today, in particular the crisis situation caused by Russia regarding the guarantee of world food security,” the statement signed by Tunde Rahman, Office of the President-elect