From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, received goodwill messages and letters of support and solidarity from several countries at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In a statement by Tunde Rahman, from the Office of President, he said the letters were presented to the president by the special envoys and heads of missions of the countries after his inauguration as the 16th President of Nigeria.

Among the countries are United Kingdom, United States, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Brazil, South Korea, Israel, Cape Verde, Somalia and Nicaragua.

While congratulating President Tinubu, the new UK High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, presented letters from British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, King Charles and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

The US delegation led by Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia L. Fudge, paid a call on President Tinubu and had a brief bilateral discussion with him.

Also, the South Korean delegation had bilateral discussions with Tinubu.

While delivering a letter of invitation from South Korean, President Yoon Suk Yeol for Tinubu to visit that country soon, the delegation also sought increase relations between the two countries.

The Saudi Arabian delegation delivered a goodwill message from the Saudi Royal House to the Nigerian president.

A special envoy of the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida equally paid a call on President Tinubu and extended a hand of support and fellowship.

In the same vein, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent a delegation which met with Tinubu and expressed willingness to work with the country in the area of fin-tech.

Others who met with President Tinubu and pledged cooperation with Nigeria included delegations from Brazil, Somali, Cape Verde and Nicaragua.

Meanwhile, has announced his first appointment with the naming of Amb. Kunle Adeleke as State Chief of Protocol (SCOP), former Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Dele Alake as presidential spokesperson and Olusegun Dada as SA on digital media

This is a former APC Presidential Campaign Council Secretary, James Faleke, said Tinubu would within 60 days constitute his cabinet.