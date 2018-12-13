Mrs May said: “I have said that in my heart I would love to be able to lead the Conservative Party into the next general election.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has confirmed she will quit as Tory leader before the next UK general election.

Speaking in Brussels, the Prime Minister confirmed reports she had told Conservative backbenchers last night that she would not lead the party into the 2022 election.

But she would not give an exact date for her departure, and it could mean she stays on as PM for another three years.

Arriving at the European Council summit in Brussels, Mrs May said: “I have said that in my heart I would love to be able to lead the Conservative Party into the next general election.

“But I think it is right that the party feels that it would prefer to go into that election with a new leader.”

Asked whether she had a date in mind to stand down, Mrs May said: “No. People try to talk about dates. What I’m clear about is the next general election is in 2022 and I think it’s right that another party leader takes us into that general election.”

Mrs May added: “Yesterday … was a difficult day and I’m grateful for the significant support I’ve had from colleagues, but I’ve also heard loud and clear the concerns of those who didn’t feel able to support me.