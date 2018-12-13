Eric Bell, 70, has signed up for his fifth filler on the 17th December, which will leave him with the maximum penis girth of six inches.

Daily Mail

A UK pensioner addicted to penis fillers has spent £12,000 to enlarge his manhood to the maximum size.

The singleton from Keighley, West Yorkshire is approaching the maximum amount of filler he’s medically allowed after becoming addicted to the procedure four years ago.

Eric claims penis fillers have boosted his confidence and states he has a booming dating life.

Penis fillers are growing in popularity despite warnings over botched DIY injections, new figures reveal, and porn is being blamed for the increase in interest.

A penis filler is a liquid – usually hyaluronic acid – that is injected into the soft tissue under the skin of the shaft but an expert says it has no effect on erect length.

It is a non-surgical procedure and can be done in a matter of hours at a specialist clinic costing around £3,000 a time.

It is designed to increase a man’s girth, usually by one or two centimetres in circumference – depending on the amount injected – and lasts for around a year and a half.

Earlier this year, a man who had a penis filler injection as a surprise gift to his girlfriend explained why he wanted the procedure – for the second time .

Abdul Hasan, 27, was a returning customer for penis fillers and this time he is having them as a present for his partner.

He has been with her for eight years, but says it still plays on his mind whether he can please her sexually.

Last time he had filler she was “100 percent surprised, he told the Victoria Derbyshire programme.

“I thought ‘one more can’t hurt’.

“It makes me happy for some reason,” he added.