•Mba,Ohanaeze extol British High Commission, UK govt

From Magnus Eze and Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Commissioner, Mbah hope for stronger ties

The British High Commission in Nigeria has announced the establishment of a visa centre in Enugu, South East Nigeria.

This was even as the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, and Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, expressed optimism that the visa facility would boost economic and cultural ties between the UK and the people of Enugu State, South East, and Nigeria in general.

Montgomery said the move was sequel to a request by Governor Mbah and others during his recent visits to the South East with a delegation of the UK High Commission in Nigeria.

The British High Commission announced the new visa centre on Monday in a statement published on its verified twitter handle, @UKinNigeria.

The statement read: “The British High Commission in Nigeria is pleased to announce the opening of a new temporary submission centre for UK visas in Enugu State from 13 September, 2023.

“This facility will operate out of the Omedel Luxury Hotel, 4/6 Link Road, Off Pascal and Jerk Bus stop, Independence Layout, Enugu and will shortly offer a twice-a-week service.

“The appointment system allows applicants to select Enugu as their application location, when applying for a UK visa. This is in addition to current locations in Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt.

“The temporary submission centre in Enugu opens as a Premium Location, meaning it will cost NGN246,250.00, which includes a Premium Lounge appointment, courier return, SMS notifications, general customer support and guidance.”

The High Commissioner, however, said the centre would be reviewed after three months to determine its sustainability.

“Demand for visa services will be carefully monitored and service reviewed/expanded should there be sufficient volumes. TLS will trial this location for at least 3 months to access uptake of the service and enable decisions on continuation”, the statement said.

Reacting, the British High Commissioner, Montgomery, twitted: “Very pleased that @ UKVIgovuk is trialing a new visa application facility in Enugu: a key request from Peter Mbah and others during recent visits to the State by myself and Deputy High Commissioner, Lagos, Jonny Baxter. Hope this works and helps strengthen our links”.

In his reaction, Governor Mbah, in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, commended the UK government, saying the facility would further enhance economic partnership and cultural exchanges between Enugu State and the UK.

“The Enugu State Government received the news of the visa centre with delight and satisfaction. The government therefore looks forward to a strong, mutually beneficial relationship with the UK, as the visa centre would help cement the relationship.”

Mbah equally called on the people, especially those residing in the South-East, to avail themselves of the opportunity provided by the facility to file their visa applications in the state, adding the government would continue to ensure improved security both to residents and visitors carrying on business in the state. It reiterated that the state was open for business and investment more than ever before.

Meanwhile, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has applauded the British High Commission and the Government of the United Kingdom for

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, disclosed that Iwuanyanwu was overjoyed when he learnt that “the British High Commission in Nigeria has announced the opening of a new temporary submission centre for UK visas in Enugu State beginning on 13 September 2023.”

According to the statement, Iwuanyanwu urged the people of the region to avail themselves with the opportunities the Visa Office has provided, adding that the current global dynamics called for consistent exchange of values between the UK and Nigerians.

Recall that this was part of the requests made by the President General of the apex Igbo body, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, when he hosted the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Richard Montgomery, at the National Secretariat of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Enugu on June 27.

Noting that the southeast accounted for over 60 percent of Nigerians traveling to the United Kingdom on a daily basis, Iwuanyanwu had wondered the rationale and the unfairness of subjecting the Igbo to the inconvenience of traveling to Abuja or Lagos to obtain their UK visas.

The Igbo leader reminded the High Commissioner that there was a British Council in Enugu and expressed surprise that the Office was closed without sufficient reason.

He, then, assured the envoy that a Visa Office in Enugu will promote bilateral collaborations that will enhance the growth and sustainable development of the southeast region’s economy.