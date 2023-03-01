…Asks govt to look into concerns by opposition

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United Kingdom, has hailed the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president-elect.

This was even as the United Kingdom called on the Nigerian authorities to examine all concerns regarding the election carefully and take action to resolve outstanding issues.

United Kingdom Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, in a statement made available to Daily Sun by the British High Commission in Abuja, said: “The United Kingdom commends Nigerian voters for their participation in the Presidential and National Assembly elections and for their patience and resilience in exercising their democratic rights. We congratulate the President Elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The United Kingdom however said it took note of the position of opposition parties on the election outcome and the concerns expressed by observer missions and civil society about the organisation of the process, including delays and technical challenges.

“We encourage the authorities to examine all concerns carefully, take action to resolve outstanding issues and focus on delivering the will of the Nigerian people,” the United Kingdom also said.