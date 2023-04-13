The British government has apologized to the Nigerian Labour Party Presidential candidate Mr Peter Obi after immigration officials admitted wrongly giving him a detention note.

The officials had detained Obi for committing several alleged financial crimes only to find out that he was being impersonated.

They also said the uncomplimentary treatment he received was “completely unacceptable,” and issued a personal apology.

“Frankly, the Immigration Official’s action – has been appalling – and we are sorry,” Immigration authorities apologized.

Obi, was unlawfully detained and interrogated for hours by immigration officials at Heathrow Airport in London on April 7, 2023.

The Head of Obi-Datti Media Office, Diran Onifade, made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The Obi-Datti media office said the former Governor of Anambra State was wrongly detained over offences allegedly committed by an impostor who is still at large.

The statement added that the impostor of Obi may commit various crimes that would lead to the arrest of the LP flagbearer in the United Kingdom for duplication.

The statement reads in part: “The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi just back from London, United Kingdom where he celebrated Easter, has confirmed that he was harassed by London immigration officials and placed in detention but for the spontaneous reaction of Nigerians at Heathrow Airport.