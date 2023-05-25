From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

University of Ibadan (UI), University College Hospital (UCH) and Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Oyo State have commended former president, Ibadan College of Medicine Alumni Association (ICOMAA) Worldwide, Abib Olamitoye, for adopting South West 3 (SW3) Ward at UCH for five years and for donating a big hall to journalists in Oyo State.

The commendations were given by the UI Vice Chancellor, Kayode Adebowale; the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Jesse Otegbayo and NUJ Chairman, Oyo State Council, Ademola Babalola, during two separate events in Ibadan.

The first event was the inauguration of a multi-million naira Abib Olamitoye Centre at the NUJ Press Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan, and first anniversary of the Abib Olamitoye Foundation (AOF) Ward in UCH, at Olubadan Hall of Academy Suites, Old Ife Road, Ibadan.

Babalola described the Ondo State-born medical doctor, as “a man of many parts, who had continuously been building people. Our benefactor is not from Oyo State, but he is committed to the growth and development of this state. Olamitoye is a man that is so passionate about humanity; a man of timber and calibre, a man God has been using for this generation, a man of many parts, a teacher, a trainer, an author and wonderful personality. We promise we shall make good use of this facility.”

At the first anniversary of Abib Olamitoye Ward in UCH, Adebowale, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics), Nike Bayeroju, said: “Olamitoye has always served his alma mater, the University of Ibadan, and the College of Medicine in many capacities that have contributed to its growth in the past few years. More than contributing to its growth, he has consistently galvanised the efforts of other alumni to ensure they also give back to the school. We are very proud of his efforts and his resultant contributions to the school and to society at large. We are, indeed, proud of his achievements in supporting the UCH through the adoption of the South West 3 Ward, which was renamed the Abib Olamitoye Foundation Ward.”

Otegbayo, who was represented by the Deputy Chairman, Medical Advisory Council, Michael Obaro, stated that Olamitoye’s contributions to “advancing learning and research in the University of Ibadan and the University College Hospital by attracting numerous funding. This is because you know that government alone cannot fund its agencies and parastatals adequately.”

Speaking on the occasion, Olamitoye, said: “I have chosen to make myself a good example of the expectation desired of every alumnus. This has continued to drive me active in all major projects of the University of Ibadan, of the College of Medicine and of the University College Hospital.”

On the hall that he donated to NUJ, he said: “The donation of this hall has expressed a brief history of my life to reinforce the fact that any journalist can move from any position they find themselves to the peak and achieve the best version of their lives.”

“The path to follow is the renewal of mind everyday. Once the vision of where you want to go has been established, it can be achieved. I encourage you all to engage in self-development as it is the best.”