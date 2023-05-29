Pro–Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, Enugu, Obiora Ike, yesterday, said history will be kind to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for entrenching peace in the state contrary to the security challenges being experienced in other states of the South East geo-political zone.

Ike extolled Governor Ugwuanyi’s virtues as a peacemaker and unassuming leader who accommodates everybody irrespective of political or religious differences and goes extra miles to dialogue with people and make peace, stressing that “history is in the future, history is the past and history in the present is not correct.”

In his sermon during a thanksgiving mass for Governor Ugwuanyi and his deputy, Cecilia Ezeilo, for the successful completion of their eight-year tenure, at Holy Ghost Cathedral, Ogui, Enugu, the cleric also commended governor, the founder of SUMAS for investing heavily in education by empowering people during the establishment of the university, among other interventions in the sector.

The thanksgiving mass was equally held to thank God for the emergence of Peter Mbah and Ifeanyi Ossai to serve the people of Enugu State as governor and deputy governor respectively, from today.

Ike disclosed the influx of people into Enugu was because of the peaceful atmosphere in the state made possible by Governor Ugwuanyi’s uncommon leadership style and his commitment to the affairs of God.

“Jesus said to his apostles today I give you peace. Ugwuanyi you tried by God’s grace to give us peace. May peace be with you, may peace stay with you. History is in the future, history is in the past and history in the present is not correct.

“We shall have one day to look back and say Ugwuanyi did this.”

The cleric pointed out that Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration encountered so many unforeseen challenges such the nation’s economic recession (twice), the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the EndSARS protest and the Obidient Movement that affected the outcome of the last general election, especially in the South East zone.

He stated that despite all these setbacks, Governor Ugwuanyi ensured that Enugu remains peaceful and progressive in terms of development in education, health, infrastructure, workers’ welfare, security, among others.

Earlier, Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Callistus Onaga, disclosed Pentecost Sunday Mass was a big celebration of the universal church and also a bid celebration in Enugu Diocese “because this is a Holy Ghost Diocese.”

Onaga said: “Today, the Enugu State government is saying thank you to God because for the past eight years, they (Ugwuanyi and Ezeilo) have piloted the affairs of this state and God has been with them, because Enugu State is in the hands of God. God has done it, from a very turbulent period to a very wonderful and great period. So, God takes all the glory for everything.”

Bishop Onaga appreciated Ugwuanyi and Ezeilo for deeming it fit to come and thank God for the successful completion of their tenure, stating, “eight years is not eight days.”

He said god blessed the governor that his choice successor, Mbah and his deputy, Ossai will be inaugurated as governor and deputy governor today, adding that the development also calls for thanksgiving to God.

The thanksgiving was attended by Mbah and his wife, Nkechinyere Iheoma, Ossai and his wife, Adaeze Ifeyinwa, the Speaker, House of Assembly, Edward Ubosi, the Chief Judge, Afojulu Raymond Ozoemena, the President, Customary Court of Appeal, George Nnamani, former governor of old Anambra State, Jim Nwobodo, his wife, Pat, former governor of old Enugu State, Okwesilieze Nwodo, his wife, Dorothy, Bishop of Nsukka and Awgu Dioceses, Godfrey Igwebuike Onah and Ifeanyichukwu Okoye, the Auxiliary Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Ernest Obodo, the Bishop Emeritus of Enugu Diocese, Anthony Gbuji, among other dignitaries.

Shortly after the mass, Governor Ugwuanyi inaugurated the administrative building of the Enugu State House of Assembly, the first flyover bridge to be constructed by the state government located at T-Junction, Nike Lake Road, Enugu State Local Government Area, a befitting Event Hall at Nike Lake Resort, Enugu, named Udulekenyi Hall, among other projects, marking the successful completion of his tenure.