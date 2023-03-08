Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has been described as a true legend of democracy, whose footprints would remain on the sand of time. George Ajogwu, a medical practitioner, said the governor’s legacy projects gave the state “a befitting facelift in line with his campaign promises.

“He remains a broad-minded patriot, who embraced the length and breadth of the state as his place of primary assignment. Ugwuanyi remains the best performing governor in the state. His policy of inclusion has made Enugu a core PDP state.

“Let us be fair to ourselves. There is no governor that will match Ugwuanyi’s legacy in terms of road construction, infrastructural development, empowerment, political inclusiveness and stakeholders’ participation. Under his watch, Enugu is rated as the most peaceful state in the country.

“He never used his power of incumbency to gain undue political advantage. We saw what happened in other states where governors bulldozed their way in the last election. But Ugwuanyi is a different politician. He is never desperate for power. In politics, his conducts and character make him a living saint.

“The governor completed the state-of-the-art State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAC), attracted Federal Polytechnic, Ohodo, constructed an ultra-modern stadium in Nsukka, rehabilitated and revived healthcare in all the local governments in the zone.

“He awarded hundreds of scholarship to students for local and international studies. He said the construction of 13-km Opi-Nsukka dual carriage road with underground drainage system, fitted with street and traffic lights. He gave Nsukka town a facelift.”

He said Ugwuanyi constructed and rehabilitated over 600km of roads especially in rural communities: “His other landmark projects include construction of the Ebonyi River Bridge in Ikem, construction of the 8.8km Nkalagu-Eha Amufu Road in Isi-Uzo LG, neglected in the past 35years.

“Ugwuanyi’s administration brought respite to the people of Uzo-Uwani LG through the construction of the 26.66km Ukpabi-Nimbo-Ugbene Ajima-Eziani Road, for the first time in the creation of the old Anambra State.”

He praised Ugwuanyi for the completion of the 21km Udenu Ring Road with two high-tech bridges, construction of the 22.443km Neke-Mbu-Ogbodu Aba- Obollo Etiti inter community road that linked Isi-Uzo and Udenu local government areas: “His administration also rehabilitated over 11km internal roads in Nsukka, including the New Anglican and Aku roads, which were in dilapidated state and ravaged by erosion for years.”

Ajogwu said the governor completed Type 3 Hospital in most local governments, upgraded and rehabilitated general hospitals and constructed cottage hospitals across local governments in Nsukka zone:

“I always tell people from Nsukka that after praising God in their morning prayers, they should thank Gburugburu for the development projects in Nsukka zone and leading the area out of political doldrums. I am worried that the some mischievous individuals bent on grabbing power at all cost have chosen to tarnish the good image of the governor and pull him down politically,” he warned.

“The governor executed development projects across the 17 local governments of the state. He lifted so many people from obscurity to political limelight, and gave an immense boost to the economy of Nsukka zone. We must repay this generosity and kindness by voting Dr Peter Mba in the governorship election.”