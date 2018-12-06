I spent last weekend in Enugu. My actual destination was the University of Nigeria at Nsukka where Nkem, my son and first child, had just graduated from in flying colours. I was at his graduation ceremony last Friday in the company of friends and family members who had come to celebrate my 20-year old whiz kid.

As is usually the case, I operate from the cosy confines of Enugu any time I have anything to do at Nsukka. Last weekend was no exception. I came into Enugu a day before and left a day after the convocation ceremonies. But as a Reporter, I always stumble on stories or anything newsworthy wherever I go. While in Enugu, I probed into the politics of 2019 especially now that the elections

are approaching. I had earlier carried out a similar assignment in Lagos State. However, the Lagos report is yet to be released owing to the need to update certain information that were tenuous at the time the report was being put together.

Back to Enugu State. My focus, this time, was on who will be the next governor of the state. In this inquiry, the name of the incumbent, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, naturally, popped up first. An array of gubernatorial hopefuls followed. But only one, Ayogu Eze of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was considered a major challenger to the incumbent. We were still putting the reports together when Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the fiery priest of the Adoration Ministry fame, carried out a strike that was almost preemptive. At a Thanksgiving Mass in Enugu celebrated for Ugwuanyi and other candidates to commence the campaigns for the 2019 elections, Mbaka declared an unequivocal support for Ugwuanyi. The cleric said of the governor: “He is a good man; a man of peace; a perfect genius; humble and ever patient.” I am not a fan of Fr. Mbaka and will not speak like him or borrow his words. As a matter of fact, I have had cause to object to some of his sacerdotal indulgences in the past. However, the sentiments he expressed about Ugwuanyi have some synchrony with our discoveries. They capture aspects of what we have come to see or know about the governor and his politics.

Anybody who has paid the slightest attention to our politics will readily acknowledge the fact that peace is the scarcest commodity in the political arena. Politics in Nigeria is anything but peaceful. It is a dog-eat-dog situation. It is a game in which most of its players believe that they must trample upon others in order to find or stay relevant. It is a game in which people shun the idea of playing by the rules. I remember being mocked by a frontline and highly revered Nigerian politician for bringing morality to bear in our political discussion. He pitied what appeared to him to be my naivety. He believes that morality has no place in politics. For him and his ilk, the acceptable approach is to indulge in a Hobbesian struggle where only the fittest survive. That is why a simple survey of the states of the federation reveals a troubled political landscape where peace has taken flight.