Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on Friday inaugurated some of the landmark projects executed by his administration in the university town of Nsukka, the second largest city in the state.

The projects inaugurated to mark the successful completion of his eight-year tenure, were the Enugu State Secretariat Annex, Nsukka; the Nsukka Conference Centre adjacent to the State Secretariat Annex; the 5,000-seat Nsukka Township Stadium; and the Nsukka Press Centre.

Inaugurating the State Secretariat Annex, Nsukka, Governor Ugwuanyi said that the iconic and befitting edifice on three floors with 27 offices and other ancillary facilities, located at Ede-Oballa, Nsukka Local Government Area, has reduced cost, turnaround time and engendered cohesion and efficiency in the operations and coordination of government’s administrative activities.

The governor, who received accolades from the civil servants through the Head of Service, Ken Chukwuegbo and the host community, Ede-Oballa, through Chief Vita Abba and the traditional rulers of the four autonomous communities for his vision, foresight and timely actualisation of the project, said that the operationalisation of the state secretariat annex has reduced the travel time/distance of staff of the state’s public service zonal offices who no longer need to travel to Enugu on a regular basis for the conduct of their activities.