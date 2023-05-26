Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday, inaugurated the Enugu State Infectious Disease Hospital, formerly the Colliery Hospital, Enugu.

The hospital was reconstructed and remodelled by Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration with construction of new buildings and facilities for isolation and treatment of patients with infectious diseases.

This came as Governor Ugwuanyi is set to also inaugurate some other flagship projects of his administration today to mark the successful end of his eight-year tenure on May 29.

The projects for inauguration include the first flyover bridge to be constructed by Enugu State Government, located at T-Junction, Nike Lake Road, Enugu; the 5,000-seat Township Stadium, Nsukka; the remodelled Old Government Lodge, GRA, Enugu with construction of an annex, a state-of-the-art banquet hall, 10 units of executive guest house and 24 units of guest flats for routine guests of the state government; befitting State Secretariat Annex and a Conference Centre at Nsukka, comprising multiple halls, indoor activity hubs and recreational facilities; and the newly constructed Nsukka Press Centre. Inaugurating the hospital, Governor Ugwuanyi disclosed the massive and aggressive construction and reconstruction of the edifice was part of the proactive efforts of his administration as well as the commendable efforts of the multi-sectoral team on COVID-19 during the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus disease in the state in 2020. The governor said the hospital is a signature facility of the state government put in place by his administration to serve as a rallying facility for the treatment of all emerging infectious public health diseases.

Governor Ugwuanyi who stated that “the Enugu State Infectious Disease Hospital, Enugu, stands tall, East of the Niger,” stressed that “the state-of-the-art facilities in place will help bring diagnostic and therapeutic excellence to bear in line with international best practices.”

Announcing the approval and donation of a brand-new fully fitted Toyota Hiace ambulance to be dedicated to the Infectious Disease Hospital, the governor added that “as the facility is currently being overseen by the Office of the Governor, the incoming administration of Peter Ndubuisi Mbah will appoint the management team and officers that will man this beautiful landmark facility.”

He commended the entire health team that saw to it that the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic did not take a massive toll on lives in Enugu State as evidenced by the low fatality recorded during the pandemic in the state.

Giving an insight into the Infectious Disease Hospital, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Greg Nnaji, explained that the facility has Administrative Block, Female Ward, Male Ward, Maternity/Children Ward, Accident and Emergency Unit, OPD, Pharmacy, Laboratory, Security/Generator House, among others.

Nnaji thanked Governor Ugwuanyi for keeping faith with his policy of Start-to-Finish, and fulfilling his promise in respect of transforming the former Colliery Hospital, Enugu, to address the challenge of treatment of patients with infectious diseases in the state.

On his part, Commissioner for Health, Emmanuel Ikechukwu Obi, expressed gratitude to Governor Ugwuanyi for his steadfastness in making provisions for the health needs of the people of the state, including those in the rural areas, stating that the governor’s commitment to the health sector is unparalleled.

Obi pointed out that the health workers of the state are delighted at the way Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration has taken care of their welfare, justifying the several times they have come to thank the governor for the good works he has done.