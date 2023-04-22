Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Friday inaugurated and handed over to the Catholic Dioceses in the state a befitting secretariat he built in Enugu for Bishop Michael Ugwuja Eneje Foundation. Bishop Eneje, who was ordained a priest on July 29, 1951 and died on November 14, 2008, was well known for his exemplary spiritual life and uprightness as a servant of God.

Governor Ugwuanyi also opted to furnish the secretariat for the church, narrating his personal encounter with Bishop Eneje as a student and how the late cleric embedded sound moral and spiritual life in him.

Speaking at the event, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Most Rev. Dr. Callistus Onaga, who represented two other Catholic Bishops in the state, thanked Governor Ugwuanyi for his kind gesture, stressing that the governor’s commitment to God and the shepherded of His flocks is exemplary and commendable.

Bishop Onaga who described Bishop Eneje as “a servant of God” disclosed that the foundation’s secretariat built by Governor Ugwuanyi is one of the programmes lined up to immortalise the late bishop, explaining that it is also a process towards “the fulfillment of the aspirations, mission and vision of this servant of God.

Bishop Onaga commended Governor Ugwuanyi for starting the process, saying: “Through the prayers of this servant of God, may everything you are going to do as a governor, and as a politician continue to be as God has willed it because you have always believed that all our doings are in the hands of God.

“Thank you so much. On behalf of the three bishops and the three dioceses of Enugu, Nsukka and Awgu that own, started and run this foundation, I say thank you very much for this great gift.”