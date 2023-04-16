Fred Fred Itua, Abuja

The House of Representatives member-elect for Ideato North, South Federal Constituency of Imo State, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere (PDP), has uncovered an alleged plot by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to force collation officers to return to the Local Government Areas to declare Imo supplementary election with alleged fake results.

Ugochinyere in a statement he personally signed on Sunday, warned that an end to Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) is near if the results are announced with fake accreditation figures.

According to him, the All Progressives Congress (APC) with verified results from the polling units lost elections in Ideato South, Isu, Ahiazu, Mbaitolu to the opposition parties Accord, PDP and Labour Party yesterday.

Giving a detailed explanation and attached evidence, Ugochinyere said: “See what INEC wants to do this morning to enable the All Progressive Congress, APC that have lost all the Imo supplementary elections to be declared winners with falsified results.

“I received a directive by the electoral body that all collation officers (Who narrowly escaped being killed during Imo supplementary elections for refusing to upload fake results with fake accreditation figures) should all return to the supplementary election LGA headquarters of Ideato South, Isu, Ahiazu Mbaise and Mbaitolu/Ikeduru (which are currently under imo APC police and Army gangsters) to go collate and declare results with fake BVAS accreditation which is a criminal offence.

“This is criminal and a violation of section 64 of the electoral act. Let INEC first collate the result at their Imo State office where Prof Sylvia and Ken Ukeagu are monitoring the election by using BVAS-accredited figures to verify all the results before sending out their own staff again to be attacked by these bloodthirsty APC losers or give room for their Staff to be made to criminally declare fake results with fake accreditation figures outside what BVAS recorded.

“Imo people and Nigerians will not forgive INEC if the mandates imo people gave the real winners of imo supplementary elections are taken away by APC with a plan to announce fake accreditation figures. I (Ugochinyere) have seen the BVAS figures and came to the undisputable calculation that Vitalis Azodo of Accord Party won the Ideato South state assembly election, as BVAS accreditation total was not up to his leading margin, Modestus Osakwe of People’s Democratic Party, PDP won in Isu constituency, as the total BVAS accreditation couldn’t pass his leading margin, Rex Okoro of PDP won Ahaizu Mbaise state constituency election, as the 9 polling units is deemed cancelled as votes recorded are all above accreditation figures, and Uche Ogbuagu of labour party won Mbaitolu Ikeduru election as his leading margin was maintained after BVAS accredited votes could not even near his already leading margin.

“INEC please declare the leading candidates winners and stop the dirty plot to send back collation officers without adequate security to the headquarters which is now under siege by armed militia supported by criminals in police and Army uniforms. With Imo supplementary elections, Nigerians are watching to see the usefulness or uselessness of the INEC BVAS technology and the readiness of INEC to continue to exist as an institution that can be trusted. Yakubu Mahmoud should call the Imo Rec and federal commissioner to ensure the right thing is done this morning before shameless electoral thieves destroy Inec and our democracy. The time to act is now!”