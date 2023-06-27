From Fred Itua, Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Ideato North, South Federal Constituency, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu has hailed the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas over fresh appointments of aides to assist him in the discharge of his office.

He particularly singled out Dr. Dunkwu Chamberlain’s appointment as Deputy Chief of Staff (legislative).

Abbas had in a statement issued on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi announced the appointment of 33 more aides, including Chamberlain who was a special adviser to the Former Speaker Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Reacting to the news, Ugochinyere in a statement on Tuesday, commended Abass for choosing Chamberlain, saying that the appointment is well deserved.

According to Ugochinyere, having taken a look at the calibre of people the Speaker chose to work for him, is proof of his consolidation of people’s parliament agenda.

He said: “Abbas has proven to be a very considerate man. Not only does he have good eye to scout competent people to assist him in the discharge of his legislative duties, he also ensured inclusiveness of all zones. Chamberlain’s contribution to the victory of Hon. Tajudeen Abbas as Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives can never be overlooked.

“His commitment in the journey were laudable. He was courageous in his assignment as the administrative head of Abbas campaign secretariat and engaged members elect in a harmonious relationship to the build up of Abbas aspiration as Speaker of the 10th National assembly. I believe he will do well, and carryout his duties efficiently and effectively.”