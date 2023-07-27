From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former spokesman, Coalition of United Political Parties ( CUPP), Ikenga Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere has been named the chairman, House of Representatives, Committee on Petroleum Resources Downstream.

The speaker, House of Representatives,

Tajudeen Abbas, at Thursday’s plenary, announced Ugochinyere, who represents Ideato Federal Constituency of Imo State, alongside 133 others, as chairmen of standing committees for the 10th House.

The lawmaker, until Thursday, was the Deputy Chairman House Special Ad-hoc Committee on Media and Publicity.

A member of the House, while commenting on the composition of the committees said :”Ugochinyere within a short span of time has proven to be a competent legislator, leader of men and a patriotic team player, whose only driving force is to render qualitative legislative service to his people and nothing more.

” The House finds a very reliable colleague and partner in Ikenga Ugochinyere, in their efforts to provide the necessary legislative support and leadership for a new Nigeria. Abass made the right choice and I believe he will do well as Chairman of this very important Committee.”