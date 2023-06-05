From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State on Monday said the 149 kilometers Ughelli-Asaba was very dear to the state, noting that his administration would do everything possible to promptly complete the dualisatiion of the road project and other on going projects in the state.

Oborevwori assured that his administration would continue to fund all inherited and ongoing projects across the state.

The governor was speaking with journalists during inspection of the Sector ‘A’ and Sector ‘C’ of the Ughelli-Asaba road dualisation project.

At Sector ‘A’ of the project in Emevor, he commended the contractor for the pace of work being done, and urged him to put in more effort to ensure early completion of the project.

“The contractor has assured us that the 42.5km Sector A would be completed within 18 months as long as we continue paying their certificates regularly.

“Let me reiterate that this road is very key to all of us in Delta State not only the Isoko people because this is the only road we use to access the state capital.

“The road is very important to us and we want it completed as soon as possible and hence it’s the first inspection I am carrying out since I assumed office as governor.

“This is the road I usually pass and I want you to keep to your promise. I appreciate the youths and people of Isoko for their support.

“The Isoko people are peace loving people; they want the project, all of us want the project too so its very key to us as a state and I will be coming from time to time to see the work being done.

“We will continue to encourage the contractors to make sure they utilise the time to finish the dual carriageway before the rain starts.

“If they have any certificate and we are satisfied with the work done we will pay as long as we have the money,” he stated.

On the Sector C of the project at Ogwashi-Uku and Ibusa, the contractor promised to deliver substantial part of the project before the end of the year.

Former Special Project Director of Sector ‘A’ of the project, Sunny Onuesoke, expressed satisfaction with the work done by the contractor, saying they have so far done 17 percent of the project.

Permanent Secretary Ministry of Works, Fred Edafioghor who conducted the governor round the project, said the contractors were working day and night to meet deadlines.