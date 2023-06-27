Nigeria Heroes and Sheroes: Diary of a Journalist of Courage, authored by Mr. Ken Ugbechie, publisher of Political Economist NG, is now listed on Amazon.com.

The 644-page book which chronicles the nation’s uneven steps in her march to development was presented to the public in Lagos on April 6, 2023 and has since enjoyed rave reviews in the media as a single volume compendium of major actors and actions that define the Nigeria narrative in the most optimistic verses.

A statement by Ugbechie, former Editor of Daily Times and Post Express newspapers, said the book can now be obtained by readers from across the globe at Amazon.

Ugbechie said the book was published to celebrate development in modern Nigeria and recognises some of the people who, despite all odds, have sustained the spirit of nationalism and productivity at their various stations in life.

The 644-page book published by Godson and Godman, publishers of Political Economist NG, curates milestones and imprints of development even as it exposes some of the perils that have over the decades slowed down the advancement of the nation.

Those whose efforts were recognized in the book include Messrs Udom Emmanuel, Nyesom Wike, Nasir El-Rufai, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Akiwunmi Ambode, Dave Umahi, Ifeanyi Okowa, Emmanuel Uduaghan and Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi. Others are Aliko Dangote, Mike Adenuga, Umar Garba Danbatta, Leo Stan Ekeh, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, Brig-Gen. Buba Marwa, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Akinwunmi Adesina, and Hadiza Bala Usman.