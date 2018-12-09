How did you start this journey?

Combining theatre and film has really been the journey. Back in school with people like Yaw, we were together in LASU and we started by doing stage plays in the university and at the MUSON Centre. Then we moved to do street shows with Julius Agwu, D’Genius and other comedians. While I was doing theatre, I was also on radio and TV. My first radio independent project was called Alero Call Centre which I started producing in my bedroom and recording with actors. It was aired on Naija FM. Then in 2013, I was approached by a group, Stay Alive Foundation, which initiated MTV Shuga. I was asked to produce a radio show for the group. Prior to that time, Shuga was on TV only and the season was running. After I delivered the 12 episodes of the radio show as a drama series, the group asked me to run the campaign. So I worked on managing the campaign in Nigeria for two and a half years as a marketing and partnership person. It was a full-time job, but I still liked to do some production work. It wasn’t convenient for me. At the end of that journey, I went back to running Smart Media, which has always existed as a production company. From that point we moved into our own facility in April 2017 and became a full-fledged production company.

What was the experience like producing MTV Shuga?

Within the same period I was the Marketing and Partnerships Manager, I produced MTV Shuga 4, which was the second Nigerian season that was also directed by Dee Bamidele. So I was the showrunner and co-producer with Chris Ihidero. At the end of Season 4, we continued with other projects and then we were asked to pitch for season 6 which is the most recent season and the one said to be the best season so far. We were very proud of how we told the story. Because we brought it home, we decided that it has to be authentic and Nigerian in every way, shape and form. Shuga is distributed globally and it’s being viewed by over a billion people on the planet across multiple distribution platforms.

How was your growing up and how did you discover your talent?

I had an amazing dad. My late father worked with Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN). He was always in support of me. As a young kid, I used to sketch old portrait pictures and then during Christmas, I was always the family clown, always dancing like Michael Jackson. He discovered this early and asked me to do art. In secondary school then, we didn’t have the guidance and counselling staff. So my friends were all going to the sciences, and I just followed them. I was even made laboratory prefect. In other words, I did not listen to my father. I really wanted to make money, and thought that becoming a banker meant that I will have money. So when I left secondary school, I started applying to study Banking and Finance and it just didn’t work. Then one day I heard about a programme at OAU in the Department of Dramatic Arts. So I just carried my bag and landed in Ile-Ife and did the interview for the programme and it was successful. I got admitted into the university. It was amazing. My first semester, I was privileged to meet very notable people. There was a show that was sponsored by Shell and I got a contract to do a play in Warri. I was in the production field, I travelled to Delta State, and I was put in a big hotel room, on a beautiful stage with amazing audience. I finished the job and got paid. That experience changed me completely because I got back to campus and I wasn’t anybody’s mate. Ife was very intensive; it was a very strong foundation for me because it was hands-on training 24/7. This was how I discovered my path.

What made you deviate from your father’s advice?

I discovered very early that I didn’t want to work for anybody. I saw my parents – my mum was a civil servant, who worked with the prison service. I said I didn’t want to experience salary bondage (that’s what I called it). I’ve always wanted to work for myself and control my own time and money. Way back in LASU, where I continued my education, I started writing, producing and directing even as a student.