JOE EFFIONG, UYO

Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr Udoma Emmanuel has finally inaugurated the 6.64km Ring Road 2 and drains to tackle the flood problem along Abak and Aka roads in Uyo, the state capital.

The road which us a dual carriageway of 3.32 metres on each side has been under construction since the advent of Mr Emmanuel administration in 2015

Speaking during the inauguration the road on Friday in Uyo, Governor Udom Emmanuel said the road inauguration heralds another phase of project commissioning before he exists government on May 29.

Emmanuel who renamed the Ring Road, Chief Udoidiong drive said all the roads to be commissioned would be named after people who have worked for the growth of the state.

“This commissioning today, we have taken into consideration the drainage system. When the flood was ravaging every other state capital, we were spared because of a lot of investments we’ve done underground.

“If you check underground it can take a whole big car underground, everything around this area has been channeled underground to Aka road. We are still in this Shelter Afrique trying to tar roads; we have more than five and I hope we will be able to commission it.

“Those in Atan Affot area, I told them that the day I’ll leave office, I will not leave a single road in Attan Affot and now 15 roads in Attan Affot with side drains have been done and there is no place in the area that is not tarred. We are able to achieve all these because of your support,” he stated.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Works, Prof. Eno Ibanga commended Governor Emmanuel for the support in the execution of his Jon and Chief Executive Officer, HENSEK Integrated Services, Engr. Uwem Okoko for ensuring the road projects were completed.

“The details of this road had taken care of everything that will tend to sustainability. We have 4 metre median that is paved, that runs through the beginning of this road to the end. Both sides of this road have drains and this road carries 3.32 metre underground drain that carries all water out of this arena and Aka road end. When rain comes, you don’t have any course for alarm.

“We have 60mm binder course and 50mm railing course of the main alignment. This roundabout is made of 70 metre asphaltic course. That means in the next 50 years as the Lord tarries, this road will stand the test of time.

“I want to thank you, Your Excellency for believing in one man, HENSEK Integrated Services. He has been a source of joy. Your Excellency, I want to thank you for believing in me. You have told us that anything that we do, we can always accomplish.

“I want to thank all Akwa Ibomites for the support for my boss, his Excellency, the Governor, to accomplish this feat as a state. Your Excellency, I gave you 12 projects to commission, you only trimmed it to five. I am sure before we exist, you are going to commission more,” he stated.

On his part, Chief Executive Officer, HENSEK Integrated Services, Mr. Uwem Okoko assured the government and people of the state that the road was durable.

He pledged to maintain the roads he has constructed free of charge without cost to government in case of any defect, saying the roads have taken care of the flood problem in the area.

“Your Excellency, I want to thank God, I want to thank you for giving us another opportunity to finish your vision on this Ring Road 2, an engineering master piece.

“This road is a dual carriage way, 3.32, when you take both sides is, 6.64km of road. It is 10 metres wide, it has walk way of 1.2 km both sides and has an underground drainage system running across the entire length of the road.

“It is 5metres deep, 1.5metre by 1.5metre by 0.2metres running from this side of Abak road to IBB flood control canal. From Aka road, we have 1.3 by 1.3 by 0.15metres underground drainage running to IBB control canal.

“Your Excellency, with this, you have solved the flood problem of Ring Road 2 and adjourning communities here. I want to give specification for the asphalt: you have 60mm binders course and 50mm wearing course. You have 200mm thick stone base, you have over 4metres thick of deep compacted laterite.

‘Your Excellency, you have built this road to last a generation. I want to say it will be a minimum of 100 years before anybody will talk about maintenance of this road. And as long as I live, I give Akwa Ibom State government a guarantee that HENSEK will maintain this road free of charge In case of any defect,” he stated.