By Edidem Efiom Asuquo

A system is considered successful when there’s a willingness to achieve such a feat. However, thriving systems do not fall from the sky like manner. Instead, men must go the extra mile to pay the price.

A typical example of a functional system is the case of Akwa Ibom State under the visionary leadership of its immediate past Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel. Akwa Ibom State has in recent times garnered great attention and indeed enjoyed the national spotlight which has paved way for an explosive uptick in its economic fortunes owing to the unique leadership style of this simple yet meticulous and unassuming gentleman.

From business professionals to families looking for a serene holiday spot, Akwa Ibom is the go to destination. Even the political elites are not left behind in this quest to partake of the state’s safe and scenic ambience. Little wonder the senior legislative arm of the Nigeria National Assembly has taken its retreat to God’s own State, Akwa Ibom. Certainly, the Distinguished Senators of Nigeria’s hallowed red chamber will return from their brainstorming session in Ikot Ekpene in a relaxed mode with scintillating tales of progress. The hitherto quiet state has grown and is becoming a global hub for all things good and savvy. Fast becoming a leading spot in aviation, pulling an unbeatable workforce of professionals including the best pilots to man its state of the art aircraft and stellar crew to provide comfort and best travel practices. The state boasts of one of the best airlines in the Nigerian airspace. This is the brainchild of none other than Mr. Udom Emmanuel.

One may think one has seen it all with the stylish Ibom Air. However, much more awaits the curious travellers as they arrive at the well-ordered vistas and streets of the capital city, Uyo. Mesmerised visitors are in for a pleasurable trip as they make their way along the routes leading through the highways.

Littered with burgeoning infrastructure, the journey on the state’s roads are devoid of potholes and bumps that plague other routes of similar dimensions across the country. His judicious construction of the 23-kilometre Uyo Ikot Ekpene Expressway deserves specific mention, as this particular highway had proved an almost insurmountable albatross for previous administrations. Governor Udom Emmanuel took it upon himself to ease the burden on travellers and residents along that route and saw to its expeditious completion.

Envision the feeling of nostalgia when one finally sets foot on the historic and rustic town of Ikot Ekpene and smack in its middle is the resplendent modern edifice of the Four-Points by Sheraton Hotel. This magnificent edifice though a formerly abandoned carcass experienced a 360 degree overhaul by the man known as Mr. Industrialization and it is poignant to note that his successor, Pastor Umo Eno has borrowed a leaf from his indefatigable predecessor and already set things in motion to ensure the longevity of these structures and systems he met in place that all contribute to making his job easier

Going by his antecedents, it is safe to say that Udom Emmanuel, is well deserving of a rousing ovation across board, having left behind, legacies that set Akwa Ibom State in the trajectory of economic ascendance. As the state majestically steers course toward its 36th anniversary, this September the 23rd there is no better time than now to send out a clarion call to those in positions of leadership as well as generations coming in tow to take lessons from Mr. Udom’s readiness to serve his people intentionally and in a determined way as practically demonstrated from the inception of his administration as state governor in 2015 to its night call in May 2023. Indeed, he brought to bear a new dawn in governance with focus on creating enviable structures of development.

Throughout his eight year tenure, as a pacesetter in the private sector, Udom professionally re-directed the conventional and stereotypical “achievements” of government in developing nations as ours, moving aside from just building roads, markets, schools and other such infrastructure but broke the jinx by elevating infrastructure and human capital development efforts to global standards and driving FDI as well as improving the livelihoods of the people directly. I will not fail to mention that even in highly specialized areas where the federal government feared to tread or even slacked, Mr. Udom Emmanuel led Akwa Ibom State to triumph in such ventures. A result-oriented, silent achiever with a passion for people, below an in-exhaustive list of some milestones actualised by the Udom Emmanuel eight years administration.

Among his ranks of governors, Udom will be remembered as the only governor who created an award-winning airline with a fleet of no fewer than nine aircraft.

As a strategist, he introduced the international terminal at the Obong Victor Atta Airport, Uyo, and also built a facility for the maintenance, overhaul and repairs for, not just Ibom Air aircraft, but also for the servicing of other airline’s facilities, thereby, opening the state to international tourists and creating access to Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for the state.

Mr Emmanuel embarked on the creation of wealth generating industries like the Jubilee Syringe, which today is the largest syringe manufacturing company in Africa; the Automated Flour Mills, St. Gabriel Coconut Oil Factory, Ibom Deep Sea Port, Ibom Industrial Park/Jetty as well as power, refinery projects, gas processing plants and top-notch health facilities among others in a drive to create functional employment for the youths of the state.

While power generation and distribution that will guaranty the availability of 24-hour electricity has been a mirage for the federal government, it is on record that Ibom power, established under the leadership of Udom Emmanuel is already generating no less than 150 megawatts of power for the people of Akwa Ibom.

Visitors to Uyo the capital of Akwa Ibom State, are welcomed by the towering Dakkada, the tallest building in the Niger Delta region, another ideation brought to life by Mr. Udom Emmanuel and which provides office space for various sectors of the economy.

There is also the Dakkada skills acquisition centre designed to train Akwa indigenes in various fields which include civil technologies, mechanical engineering, automobile engineering, ICT, fashion/tourism/hotel management, agriculture, steel fabrication, carpentry works and general studies.

On infrastructural development, Akwa Ibom has the best road network when compared to any state in the federation. A ten-lane road complete with two fountains; the 29-kilometre Etinan-Ndon Eyo Road is also strengthened with two stayed cable bridges; the 23-kilometre dualised Uyo-Ikot Ekpene Road; and the Ikot Oku-Ikono flyover all attest to the magnificent achievements of Mr Right.

Above all, Mr. Udom Emmanuel’s tenure will be remembered for the peaceful atmosphere and secured environment upon which the state machinery ran freely, especially the success of his novel Maintain Peace Movement, which created the enabling peaceful atmosphere for enhanced productivity as well as harmonious living in a multifarious state. Udom also knitted the bonds of brotherhood and managed the process of succession without rancour.

Above all is his style of leadership primed on God’s direction as well as his bond with the ordinary people of Akwa Ibom whom he engages with at his various visits to the villages, towns and the city of Uyo.

To crown it all, Udom Emmanuel has succeeded in weaving these sensibilities together to produce a successor, Pastor Umo Eno, whose victory at the polls signposts the expansion of the horizon of development in Akwa Ibom.

Considering the achievements of his administration, Mr Udom Emmanuel has displayed the characteristics of a pacesetter in public service, one in whom Nigerians can place their trust and be guaranteed of a safe future.

•Asuquo writes from Uyo