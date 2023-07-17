From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The National Chairman of the Action Alliance(AA), Kenneth Udeze, has berated the Independent National Electoral Commission( INEC) over an alleged attempt to tamper with the list of the party’s National Working Committee on the commission’s website.

Udeze, in a letter to the INEC chairman, Yakubu Mahmood, by his counsel, Emeka Ozoani, SAN, said the alleged attempt to replace his name with that of Adekunle Omo-Aje, as the national chairman of the opposition party in the electoral body’s website was unacceptable.

He explained that a subsisting judgment of a Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), had in a judgment affirmed him as the authentic national chairman of the AA. While there are currently two appeals pending before the Court of Appeal, to which the INEC is a party.

The AA chairman, while urging the party faithful to remain calm, reiterated that all the candidates sponsored by the Party under his leadership remain on the ballot and ready to take over the governorship seats in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa states.

“We further wish to inform you, Sir, that prior to the above-referred judgment of the F.C.T High Court, there were several other potent judgments of the Court which have recognised and continued to uphold our client, Chief (Barr.) Kenneth Udeze as the legitimate, authentic, rightful and duly elected National Chairman of Action Alliance

“We do hereby inform you that there are two pending appeals at the Court of Appeal, Abuja on who is the rightful National Chairman of Action Alliance. In each of these two appeals, INEC is a party and the same have not been decided yet.

“We unequivocally state here that our client shall use every legal means possible to defend his mandate and his party and will not want to wage a war with INEC as INEC occupies the position of an umpire and neutrality in the election and electoral system.

“In view of the above, our client makes this complaint against these key staff of INEC and urges you sir, to use your good offices to guard against this illegality and to call them to order or to resist same if brought to your table for approval.”