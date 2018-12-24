Former All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Chief Charles Udoka Udeogaranya, yesterday resigned his membership of the party and joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The switch was consummated at a reception which held in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State.

Speaking on behalf of the National Chairman of the PDP, Mr Dosunmu Muiz, the Secretary, Lagos State chapter of PDP, thanked Chief Udeogaranya for joining the party with his numerous supporters across the country.

“We thank you for coming into the best party in Nigeria and we know that with you, millions of Nigerians who have been listening to your constructive criticism of the present APC-led Federal government will support PDP in all elective positions in the forthcoming general elections of 2019.”

Mr Muiz then presented PDP insignia to Chief Udeogaranya amid jubilation by the attendees.

Receiving the PDP symbols, Chief Udeogaranya told the audience that all hands must be on deck to elect Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the next president of Nigeria, declaring that Buhari had irredeemably failed the country, insisting that Atiku remained the only hope for a better Nigeria.

The ceremony was witnessed by various party leaders in the state, among them Mr. Tony Bakare, the candidate of PDP in the Eti-Osa House of Representatives contest and the National Coordinator, The Atiku Vanguard Team, Princes Ada Okeke Amam and other advocate groups for Atiku.