By Damiete Braide

Former All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential aspirant in the 2019 presidential election, Charles Udeogaranya has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his insight to place a round peg in a round hole and a square peg in a square hole with his appointment of Engr. David Umahi, former governor of Ebonyi State as Nigeria’s minister of works.

Udeogaranya said Tinubu scored 100 over 100 in that singular appointment.

According to him, “David Umahi is a rare talent and fits into a near-perfect production manager that uses minimal input to achieve the greatest output with the best quality.

The Ex-Presidential aspirant reckons that President Tinubu also made history in recent times by appointing a South-Easterner, who comes from a South-Eastern geo-political zone, a zone that has been totally neglected from Federal works infrastructural facilities development as works minister.

Udeogaranya who supported Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) during the 2023 presidential election and still believes that the Judiciary will do justice for Mr. Peter Obi with the cases pending before them, however, commend Tinubu for this brilliant appointment.

According to him ” President Tinubu was right on the money with his appointment of Engr. Dave Umahi as minister of works. This appointment has calmed several nerves over his low numerical ministerial nominees from South-East and once again proves that the hand-shake bridge across the Niger is not totally neglected, and with what Engr Dave Umahi did in Ebonyi State as governor, surely will be replicated across Nigeria, exponentially “.