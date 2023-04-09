By Rasaq Oboirien

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has given Napoli fans a glimmer of hope that he could feature in Wednesday night’s UEFA Champions League match against Milan, after he ditched Easter day fun to train alone at the Castel Volturno.

The Nigerian who suffered a muscle injury while on international duty with Nigeria during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Guinea-Bissau, needed at least 10 days of rest to be fit for the all-Italian clash.

Osimhen became a doubt for the first leg of Luciano Spalletti’s side’s quarter final tie at the San Siro on April 12 after he missed Napoli 4-0 loss to Milan at the Diego Maradona Stadium and the win away to Lecce last Friday.

As Napoli stars celebrated Easter day, as Spalletti had given all his players off, the Nigerian decided to train alone on Sunday morning to try to recover on time for the match against Milan.

Osimhen posted on Instagram, “God is the greatest,” as he uploaded a photo online of him at the training ground at Castel Volturno, wearing his pink boots and undergoing personalized practice sessions.

Meanwhile, La Gazzetta dello Sport wrote on Sunday, “Going back to Osimhen, his presence gives Napoli a different impact, considering not only his effectiveness in front of goal, but also his ability to lead the team’s high aggression and that of knowing how to exploit the depth in open field.”

Spalletti hopes to have Osimhen available on Wednesday, but the decision will only be made until Tuesday by the club’s doctors after a final assessment on the red-hot Nigerian.