Heineken, the world-renowned beer brand, has opted to extend its ‘Cheers to all Fans’ campaign to consumers.

The campaign, which was originally launched after the coronavirus pandemic to welcome fans back to the stadium, has helped add even more glamour to the Champions League.

A healthy mix of football and entertainment, the campaign has done well celebrating the passion and love fans have for the round leather game

Heineken’s Senior Brand Manager, Chinwe Greg-Egu, explained that the extension of its ‘Cheers to all Fans’ campaign to consumers is a way for the premium brand to show its appreciation for its loyal customers as they enjoy Champions League football once again.

She said: “The ‘Cheers to all Fans’ campaign has been a massive success since its launch and has been able to connect with football fans in Nigeria and globally and it has also helped to reinforce Heineken’s position as a brand that is passionate about football.

“We are glad the campaign has been able to create a sense of community among football fans, and it has provided a platform for them to share their love for the sport.”

“With the extension of this campaign, Heineken is looking to deepen its connection to millions of its loyal consumers in the country,” the Senior Brand Manager affirmed

While it has promised to unveil its specific activation plans now that the Champions League has entered the crucial phase, Heineken is inviting consumers and fans alike to share their passion for football and their love for Heineken by participating in their various activities.

These activities include sharing pictures and videos of themselves enjoying Heineken while watching the intriguing Champions League matches.

Fans can also participate in online quizzes and games while also attending football-related events organized by Heineken.

At the moment, the second leg games of the Round of 16 matches of the Champions League are on the front burner.

Chelsea will attempt to save what is left of its sinking season when it hosts Borussia Dortmund at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Karim Adeyemi’s solitary goal handed the German side a slim advantage from the first leg, but the Blues will be gunning to turn the tables in the second leg.

Lionel Messi and his PSG teammates also have a herculean task in their hands after losing 1-0 to Bayern at home in their first-leg tie in Paris.

With Kylian Mbappe now back to full fitness, the Parisians will be hoping to get it right at the Allianz Arena to keep their Champions League hope alive.

AC Milan will be in London to face Tottenham while Benfica is home to Club Brugge in the two other matches that would produce the first set of quarter-finalists.