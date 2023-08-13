Too early to judge Tinubu’s performance, he said

From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and former chief of staff to the imo State Government, Uche Nwosu, has paid a solidarity visit to the newly installed national chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at the party national secretariat in Abuja.

Nwosu while speaking with journalists said the visit was to share his advice with the Chairman on how to build a united party that can be able to reposition the country.

He appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration, urging them to wait for at least a year before judging his performance.

“I have known the party chairman right from when he was the Kano State governor. I just went to pay him a visit as somebody that I have known very well and also to show my solidarity for his emergence as the chairman of the party and also to advise him on the way forward for the party and then ask for proper reconciliation of members of the party and build a united party.”

Speaking on the Imo State governorship election, he ruled out the possibility of him aspiring for the governorship election now, adding that he is supporting the second-term aspiration of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

He further added that his support for Uzodinma was in tandem with the dictates of the party.

“I am a committed member of the party in Imo State and would always work for the progress of the party.

“I am not running for the seat for now. Hope Uzodinma is the candidate of the party. We can’t have two candidates of APC in Imo State.”