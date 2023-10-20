From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The President Ugwumba Leadership Center for Africa, Uche Nwosu has called on religious leaders to emulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in unifying the nation.

Nwosu made the call at a news conference in Abuja

Nwosu who was reacting to a statement by a Muslim cleric that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should have appointed a Muslim as the minister of the FCT because christians and southern cannot be trusted with power urged religious leaders to emulate the President who is a Muslim and very tolerant.

He urged the clerics to emulate the President who has appointed both religions in his cabinet.

“Religious leaders should take a clue from president Bola Ahmed Tinubu who doesn’t care about the religion or faith people belongs to but what they can give to the society as a person, even with the stift opposition of Muslim Muslim tickets during his election” He emphasized.

He further emphasized that both Religious and political leaders should tread the path of the of President Tinubu to put the nation together and not promote division.

Nwosu stressed that Leaders need to build bridges, seek common ground as basis for National

Progress.

“Instead of using religion to divide the country, people should learn how to comport themselves when it come to the issues of religion

Religious Leaders should be a role model to younger generations instead of using it to divide the country adding the both religions should walk in the paths of our Lord Jesus Christ and Prophet Mohammad” Nwosu noted

Nwosu who explained that both religion have the poorest of the poor urged the religious leaders to alleviate the plight of the people instead of using it to enrich themselves and use it to get to political positions.

He appealed to the religious groups to promote peace and unity among Nigerians and people of the world and called on religious leaders to support government policies and programmes.