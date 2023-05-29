From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The former Chief of Staff to the Imo State Government, Uche Nwosu, in a congratulatory message to President Bola Tinubu, described his administration as a new dawn for Nigeria.

Nwosu also congratulated Nigerians for maintaining peace and further urged the president to change narratives as his administration is saddled with a lot of responsibilities.

The statement reads “On this auspicious day in the history of our dear country, Nigeria, I want to, first of all, thank God for the successful transition that we are witnessing today.

It is a new dawn for Nigeria, that we are still together as one country today calls for celebration.

Let me congratulate every Nigerian, within and in Diaspora for maintaining the peace and unity of our fatherland.

To our new President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Your Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it has pleased God that you superintend over the affairs of Nigeria at this point in time.

As the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, your position is saddled with a lot of responsibilities that demand your commitment and passion to change the narratives.

Your Excellency, Mr. President, this is the time to embrace everyone, including your political opponents. It is time to heal wounds and mend fences. It is time to downplay politics and do what is just before man and before God.

We are people that believe and depend so much on God. Therefore, as the Bible says, let us pray for this new administration and commit President Bola Tinubu to the hands of the Almighty God.