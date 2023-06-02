From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

President of the Ugwumba Leadership Centre and former Chief of Staff to Imo State Government, Uche Nwosu, has congratulated Femi Gbajabiamila on his appointment as Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

The former Chief of Staff to Imo State Government in a statement released to journalists in Abuja yesterday, described the appointment as a reward for hard work.

In his words “On behalf of my family and the Board of the Ugwumba Center for Leadership Development in Africa, I want to congratulate my friend, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on his appointment as the Chief of Staff to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Your excellency, this appointment is well deserved and it is a true reflection of the fact that, “the reward for hard work is more work.”

Your sojourn in the Federal House of Representatives has contributed immensely to the development of our country, Nigeria having served as Minority Whip; Minority Leader; Opposition Leader; Majority Leader and finally as Hon. Speaker.

As the Speaker of the House of Representatives, your intervention in the 8 months long ASUU and FG impasse was what saved the Nigerian University system from total collapse. This is highly remarkable!

As a bridge builder, coupled with your political experiences over the years, you perfectly fit into your new position as the Chief of Staff to the President.

I rejoice with you, my brother and friend and I look forward to seeing you asist the President in unifying our dear country.

Once again, congratulations, the bridge builder and unifier!.”