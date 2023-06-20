…says selection shows commitment for unity

From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Former Chief of Staff to the Imo State Governor and President Ugwumba Leadership Center for Africa Ugwumba Uche Nwosu has said the recent reshuffling of Service Chiefs by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is commendable

Nwosu in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja yesterday said that president Tinubu’s is one that understands and prepared to address the challenges of country.

He added that the president’s choice of officers from all regions showed his commitment to the unity of the nation.

“Since assuming office, President Tinubu has demonstrated by the Bills he signed into law, and by the appointments and pronouncements he made that his administration is one where the leader understands the peculiar challenges facing the country.

Mr President in his drive for holistic national repositioning delved into the education sector where the recent education loan scheme act would provide Nigerians with opportunities to pursue their academic goals, regardless of their social or economic background.

Recall the electricity distribution bill that President Tinubu also signed into law, thereby bringing to an end, the belated controversy on electricity distribution that has slowed the wheel of the nation’s march towards industrialization.

The latest hallmark of the administration is the appointment of Service Chiefs to ensure the security of lives and properties, and to defend and enforce Nigeria’s sovereignty.

By selecting fine and we’ll decorated officers from all regions of the country to man our security outfits, Mr President has demonstrated his deep understanding of the country, it’s people, as well as showing his unflinching commitment to one Nation bound in love and unity, where tribe, tongue and religion does not matter.

I therefore urged the new Service Chiefs to deliver on their mandate, and restore our country to its former glory where lives are sacred, and investment, economic opportunities and political stability flourishes.