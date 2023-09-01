From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The President of Ugwumba Leadership Centre for Africa (ULCA), Uche Nwosu, has commended the Hungarian Embassy for its education scholarship programme to Nigerians.

Nwosu gave the commendation soon after the celebration of the 10th year anniversary of the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship in Abuja on Friday.

The ULCA President who was a guest of the Ambassador, Dr. Gabor Krauss, expressed satisfaction at the programme, stressing that it is “an amazing contribution to human capital development of our country, Nigeria.”

He also applauded the federal government “for sustaining the bilateral relationship with Hungary that made the scholarship possible.”

According to him, the ULCA “as an organization with a mandate to raise a new generation of leaders and entrepreneurs,” would create more awareness about the programme to enable more Nigerian youths across the country to take part in it.

The initiative which provides 100 Nigerians, yearly, with education opportunities funded by the Government of Hungary, has so far benefited thousands of students in various fields.

The programme website explains that as a Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship holder, beneficiaries of the scholarship would be able to focus on their academic advancement, as all the tuition fees will be covered, as well as the accommodation costs

According to the Hungarian Government, it “established the Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship programme to promote the internationalisation of Hungarian higher education and to attract top international students from all around the world who can establish personal and professional links to Hungary while enjoying high-quality education in the heart of Europe.

When our graduates return to their home countries with marketable skills and knowledge, they can build social, political and economic relationships, thus contributing to extending and deepening cooperation between Hungary and their home countries.”